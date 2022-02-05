Taylor, McVay reunited as opposing HCs on Super Bowl stage

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

Zac Taylor and Sean McVay got to know each other well during their two years together with the Los Angeles Rams. Taylor jokes that simply having coffee with McVay will lead to a head coaching job in the NFL. There might be something to that. Taylor is the coach of the Cincinnati Bengals and one of a growing handful of former assistants under McVay who have become NFL head coaches. Taylor and McVay will square off in the Super Bowl on Feb. 13 and it will mark the first time both teams are led by coaches under 40. Taylor is 38 and McVay is 36.