Real Christmas trees in demand, experts say higher prices are expected

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- According to an Texas A&M Forest Service, the demand for real Christmas trees in Texas continues to rise, and bringing with it could mean a higher price tag.

"Texas Christmas tree producers fared well this year after back-to-back seasons of drought for much of the state," Texas A&M AgriLife reported "increased cost of shipping in fresh-cut trees from other states will also factor into prices.”

A 2023 Texas A&M Forest Service economic study reveals Texas is an important contributor to the sale of real Christmas trees in the U.S. with over 4 million purchased annually.

Results of the study also demonstrate real Christmas tree sales are an important contributor to the state’s economy.

"Texas Christmas trees also boost the state’s economy through strong agricultural businesses and tourism which exposes families and visitors of all ages to the forestry and agriculture industry," said Texas A&M Forest Service.