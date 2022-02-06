Nottingham Forest ousts holder Leicester in new FA Cup upset

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Leicester’s FA Cup defense has been ended by Nottingham Forest after the second-tier side won 4-1 in the fourth round. Liverpool managed to overcome another Championship side after beating Cardiff 3-1. The goals came from Diogo Jota, Takumi Minamino and 19-year-old Harvey Elliott, who netted his first goal for Liverpool on his return from five months out injured. Liverpool will play Norwich in the fifth round. The only other all-Premier League matchup in the last 16 is Southampton’s home game against West Ham. Premier League champion Manchester City will go to Peterborough. Middlesbrough’s reward for knocking out Manchester United is a meeting with Tottenham.