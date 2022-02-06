Twice on Olympic ice is nice for American curler Chris Plys

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Just because he made an early exit from the Olympic mixed doubles curling tournament doesn’t mean the week has been a waste for Chris Plys. The American failed to qualify for the playoffs in the two-person, coed event in Beijing. But Plys is also one of a handful of curlers with a second chance at a medal. Some national federations require players to choose mixed doubles or four-person curling at the Olympics. Britain’s Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds, Italy’s Amos Mosaner and Sweden’s Oskar Eriksson will also be attempting the double in Beijing.