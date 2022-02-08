Skip to Content
ap-national-sports
By
Published 2:51 PM

Steelers hire Frisman Jackson as wide receivers coach

KVIA

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former Carolina Panthers assistant Frisman Jackson is the new wide receivers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson replaces Ike Hilliard, whose contract was not renewed following an underwhelming season by a wide receiver group that received solid production from Pro Bowler Diontae Johnson but not much else. Frisman spent the last two years with Carolina, coming to the Panthers after a two-year stint at Baylor. He followed then-Baylor head coach Matt Rhule when Rhule made the jump from college to the NFL before the 2020 season.

ap-national-sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content