DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Foster Loyer scored 21 points and Michael Jones had a go-ahead three-point play in overtime to lead Davidson to a 73-67 victory over Saint Joseph’s. Luka Brajkovic pitched in with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (20-3, 10-1 Atlantic 10 Conference), who have won four straight.n Erik Reynolds II had 20 points for the Hawks (10-12, 4-7), who scored a season-low 22 points in the second half.