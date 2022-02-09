No. 1 Gamecocks’ top reserves out, playing in FIBA tourney

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 1 South Carolina will be without its top reserves when the Gamecocks play at Kentucky and at No. 17 Georgia this week. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley says forwards Laeticia Amihere and Kamilla Cardoso will be competing internationally for their home countries in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 Qualifying Tournament. Amihere is a 6-foot-4 forward from Canada who has competed with national teams since 2015. Cardoso is a 6-7 forward from Brazil who helped her country win bronze at a FIBA AmeriCup event last year.