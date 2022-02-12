Durant begins light court workouts, hoping to return soon

MIAMI (AP) — Kevin Durant has taken a significant first step in hopes of rejoining the Brooklyn Nets after hurting his right knee three weeks ago. The former league MVP, who sprained his left MCL in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans Jan. 15, recently began light court workouts. Durant also traveled with the club to its game against the Miami Heat Saturday night. Considered a top pre-season favorite to win the Eastern Conference, the Nets began Saturday on a 10-game losing streak. Brooklyn is 2-11 since Durant was sidelined.