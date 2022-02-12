USA, Iowa dominate wrestling event at Texas Rangers’ stadium

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

USA Wrestling’s men’s and women dominated international competition and Iowa defeated Oklahoma State 23-9 in a college dual in the Bout at the Ballpark wrestling event at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. REV Entertainment collaborated with USA Wrestling, FloWrestling and the Iowa and Oklahoma State programs to put on the event at the home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers with the intent of helping to raise the sport’s profile. Though the men’s team from Iran and the women’s team from Mongolia pulled out because of visa issues, REV Entertainment said the event drew 12,028.