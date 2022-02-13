Ransomware gang says it has hacked 49ers football team

By ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have been hit by a ransomware attack, with cyber criminals claiming they stole some of the football team’s financial data. The ransomware gang BlackByte recently posted some of the purportedly stolen team documents on a dark web site in a file marked “2020 Invoices.” The team said in a statement Sunday that it recently became aware of a “network security incident” that had disrupted some of its corporate IT network systems. The 49ers is among the most valuable and storied franchises in the NFL and lost a close playoff game two week ago.