After medals, Humphries, Meyers Taylor back on Olympic ice

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The Olympic routine for Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor has always been the same. They would arrive, train, compete, win a medal and go home. Such was the case in 2010. And again in 2014. And again in 2018. Not this time. The celebration after the monobob competition was short-lived for Humphries and Meyers Taylor. Barely 24 hours after they won their fourth Olympic medals they were back at work at the Yanqing Sliding Center. Tuesday was the first day of official training for the traditional two-woman competition that begins Friday.