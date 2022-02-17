Deing leads UTSA past Southern Miss 98-79 in OT

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Dhieu Deing came off the bench to hit six 3-pointers and score 26 points and Isaiah Addo-Ankrah scored nine of his 21 in overtime to lead UTSA to a 98-79 victory over Southern Miss. Deing added 10 rebounds for the Roadrunners (9-18, 2-12 Conference USA), who snapped a five-game losing streak. Jacob Germany added 16 points and seven rebounds, while Erik Czumbel pitched in with 16 points and a career-best 11 assists. UTSA outscored Southern Miss 22-3 in the extra period. Tyler Stevenson made a layup for the Southern Miss (6-19, 1-11) as time expired in regulation to send the game to overtime. Walyn Napper scored a season-high 21 points and had six assists for the Golden Eagles, who have now lost eight straight games.