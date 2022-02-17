No. 21 Murray St. tops Austin Peay for 15th straight victory

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — KJ Williams had 25 points and seven rebounds to lead No. 21 Murray State to a 91-56 victory over Austin Peay. Tevin Brown scored 13 points, DJ Burns, Justice Hill and DaQuan Smith each had 11 and Trae Hannibal added 10 for the Racers (25-2, 15-0 Ohio Valley Conference), who won their 15th straight game and are one of three teams in the country unbeaten in conference play. The Governors (10-15, 6-9) were led by freshman forward Elijah Hutchins-Everett’s 12 points and four rebounds. Caleb Stone-Carrawell, who recently returned from injury, finished with 11 points.