Britain’s champion jockey banned from racing for 14 months

LONDON (AP) — British horse racing’s champion jockey has been banned for 14 months because of a variety of offenses including two positive tests for alcohol at racecourses. Oisin Murphy faced an independent judiciary panel in relation to five charges. Two related to failed tests for alcohol and there were separate counts of misleading the British Horseracing Authority about his whereabouts, accessing a racecourse in breach of COVID-19 restrictions, and conduct prejudicial to the good reputation of the sport. He is ineligible to reapply for his license until February 2023.