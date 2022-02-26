Brazilian soccer team bus pelted with rocks, players injured

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — A soccer derby in southern Brazil was postponed after fans injured several players by throwing rocks at their team bus. The soccer body in Rio Grande do Sul state said in a statement it had made the decision about the Internacional vs. Gremio match after Gremio players were hurt near the Beira Rio stadium. Gremio chairman Romildo Bolzan did not give a number of players who had been injured. Bolzan added Paraguayan midfielder Mathias Villasanti had a head trauma and was taken to a hospital, but has since recovered.