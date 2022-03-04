Skip to Content
ap-national-sports
By
New
Published 1:02 PM

4 news outlets earn ‘Grand Slam’ honors in APSE contest

KVIA

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Los Angeles Times, USA Today Sports, IndyStar and News & Observer earned Grand Slam honors and the Montgomery Advertiser was awarded a Triple Crown in the annual Associated Press Sports Editors contest. This year’s contest was revamped in an effort to better represent the digital-first focus of today’s Sports departments. The APSE contest, voted on by sports editors and writers from across the nation, honored the best work in 2021.

ap-national-sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content