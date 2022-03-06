BUBBLE WATCH: Tar Heels solidify NCAA spot, Hoosiers slide

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Basketball Writer

Two games involving two of college basketball’s bluest bluebloods over the weekend left North Carolina and Indiana heading into conference tournament week on opposite ends of the NCAA Tournament bubble spectrum. The Tar Heels rolled into Cameron Indoor Stadium and handed fourth-ranked Duke a 94-81 loss Saturday night in the final home game for Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. That should put the Tar Heels firmly in the field of 68. Then there’s Indiana, which had eighth-ranked Purdue on the ropes before suffering a heartbreaking 69-67 loss on Saturday night. That left the Hoosiers at 18-12 overall and 9-11 in the Big Ten as they prepare for their conference tournament.