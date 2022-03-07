FIFA set to let foreign players leave Russia until June

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — The global soccer union is asking FIFA to allow foreign players based in Russia to leave their clubs permanently, although the governing body looks set to only permit a temporary suspension of their contracts. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world’s soccer leagues jointly wrote to FIFA seeking permission for Russia-based players to terminate their contracts. They have been told that players can only temporarily join another club until June 30 but must then return to Russia. After Russia launched the invasion of Ukraine, FIFA suspended the country from international soccer last week but has yet to suspend its soccer federation.