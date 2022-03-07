Russian gymnast facing ban for pro-invasion symbol on podium

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak is expected to be investigated after displaying a symbol on his uniform supporting the invasion of Ukraine. Kuliak taped the “Z” symbol to his vest at a World Cup event in Qatar. The symbol has been seen on Russian tanks and military vehicles in Ukraine and embraced by supporters of the war. The International Gymnastics Federation says it was “shocking behavior” and has asked for an independent investigation. The 20-year-old Kuliak was able to compete in Qatar because the exclusion of all gymnasts and officials from Russia and Belarus did not take effect until Monday.