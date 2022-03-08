FIFA postpones Ukraine playoff, gives Poland a bye vs Russia

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has agreed to Ukraine’s request to postpone the national team’s World Cup qualifying playoff in Scotland in two weeks’ time. Domestic soccer in Ukraine has shut down during the invasion by Russia. FIFA says it will now organize the Scotland-Ukraine game in June during the next fixture dates protected for national teams. FIFA has also awarded Poland a bye through its playoff semifinal against Russia scheduled on March 24. That decision will be tested by an urgent Russian appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a FIFA ban on its national teams.