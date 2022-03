WASHINGTON — DaRon Holmes II had a season-high 28 points as Dayton edged past UMass 75-72 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference championship.Holmes made a go-ahead jumper with 51 seconds remaining and the Flyers iced the game by making 7 of 9 free throws down the stretch. Noah Fernandes led the Minutemen with 26 points.