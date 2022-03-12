Fairfield wins MAAC, back in NCAA Tournament after 21 years

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Lou Lopez-Senechal scored 24 points and Fairfield won the Metro Atlantic championship, defeating Manhattan 73-68 on Saturday despite 35 points from the Jaspers’ Dee Dee Davis. Fairfield trailed for most of the first three quarters, built an 11-point lead in the fourth, then held off a sizzling performance by Davis, who made eight 3-pointers. Trailing by 11 with three minutes remaining, Davis went on a tear, making four 3-pointers and scoring Manhattan’s final 17 points. Her four-point play with nine seconds remaining drew the Jaspers within 71-68. Sam Lewis sealed the win for Fairfield, making two free throws with five seconds left.