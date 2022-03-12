Walker scores 27, UAB beats La. Tech in C-USA title game

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jordan “Jelly” Walker made 11 of 11 from the free-throw line and finished with 27 points to help UAB beat Louisiana Tech 82-73 in the championship game of the Conference USA tournament to clinch a berth in the NCAA Tournament. The Blazers used runs of 14-3 and 14-0 in the first half to take a 19-point lead with 2 minutes left before halftime. Kenneth Lofton Jr. led Louisiana Tech (24-10) with 23 points on 11-of-18 shooting and nine rebounds. UAB, which set the program’s single-season record for wins, beat Middle Tennessee 102-98 in triple overtime in the semifinals. Walker, who was named the tournament MVP, scored 40 points — and went 13 of 13 from the free-throw line — against the Raiders.