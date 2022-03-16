Nets say Simmons had epidural to help improve back recovery

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons had an epidural this week that the Brooklyn Nets hope will help improve his back pain so he can play sometime this season. Coach Steve Nash said Wednesday that Simmons had the injection while the Nets were in Orlando, where they beat the Magic on Tuesday night. He said the goal of the procedure was to relieve some of the irritation and accelerate Simmons’ recovery. Nash said the Nets will see how Simmons responds to the epidural before making a plan for the next steps in his rehab. He added that the Nets still expect Simmons back at some point this season.