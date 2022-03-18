Verstappen tops 2nd practice at Bahrain GP, Hamilton is slow

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen quickly got back to business for Red Bull by leading the second practice session at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix under floodlights. Rival Lewis Hamilton continued to struggle for Mercedes and was only ninth fastest. Verstappen was fifth in the first practice. The Dutchman improved to finish ahead of Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. Hamilton was a distant 1.2 seconds behind Verstappen’s leading time on a sluggish day when the seven-time F1 champion placed seventh in the first practice. A third practice session takes place on Saturday ahead of qualifying.