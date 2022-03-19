Houston guard Edwards no stranger to NCAA stage, spotlight

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Houston’s Kyler Edwards has NCAA Tournament experience. A ton of it. The senior guard will play in his 10th tournament game Sunday when the Cougars take on Illinois in the South Region with a Sweet 16 spot up for grabs. Edwards went to the national title game as a freshman at Texas Tech and spent three seasons there before transferring to Houston. He’s helped the Cougars navigate through losing their top two players to season-ending injuries. Now his tournament experience is paying dividends for a Houston that made the Final Four a year ago and could get there again.