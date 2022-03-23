Quandre Diggs chooses comfort in returning to Seahawks

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Quandre Diggs says being in a comfortable environment played heavily into his decision to re-sign with the Seattle Seahawks rather than going elsewhere in free agency. The Pro Bowl free safety signed a three-year deal worth up to $39 million. Diggs says he didn’t want to move his family and has enjoyed his time with the Seahawks. Diggs is still recovering from the dislocated ankle and broken fibula he suffered in the season finale but should be ready by the start of the season.