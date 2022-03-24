Seahawks bring back cornerback Justin Coleman on 1-year deal

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have signed cornerback Justin Coleman and linebacker/special teams standout Joel Iyiegbuniwe. Both players signed one-year deals. For Coleman it’s a return to Seattle where he first earned consistent playing time as a nickel cornerback. Coleman spent the 2019-20 seasons with Detroit and last season in Miami. Coleman was a versatile player for Seattle during his first stint and eventually grew into being the extra defensive back the Seahawks would add in nickel situations. Iyiegbuniwe was a fourth-round pick by the Bears in 2018 but has played almost exclusively on special teams to date.