Cubs RHP Alec Mills feeling good after rehab start

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Whenever Alec Mills makes it back to the Chicago Cubs, he plans to be ready for whatever manager David Ross needs from him. Mills is rehabbing a low back strain that landed him on the 10-day injured list on opening day. The veteran right-hander pitched three innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, allowing three runs and eight hits. The Cubs also have left-hander Wade Miley on the IL with elbow inflammation. Miley threw about 50 pitches in a bullpen session on Saturday, and he is expected to throw a live BP on Wednesday.