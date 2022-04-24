Grichuk, Blackmon lead Rockies to 6-2 win over Tigers

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Randal Grichuk had three hits, including his first home run of the season, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Detroit Tigers 6-2. A day after getting his 3,000th hit, Tigers star Miguel Cabrera didn’t play. He got three hits in a doubleheader split Saturday, raising his career hit total to 3,002. Charlie Blackmon had four hits, scored twice and drove in two runs for Colorado. Chad Kuhl again pitched well for his new team, allowing one run and four hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out four and has a 1.10 ERA in three starts for the Rockies.