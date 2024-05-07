Land near Rio Bosque to be used to establish permanent concrete plant

Editor's note: A previous version of this article described the property of the concrete plant as "surrounding" Rio Bosque Park. The property is not surrounding the park, but adjacent to the western boundary of the park: more than 800 feet from it, according to Stanley Jobe of Jobe Materials, L.P.

Additionally, the previous version of this article stated the temporary cement plant had been in operation for years, when it actually been less than one year. We apologize for these errors.

Jobe also clarified that El Paso Water owns the land that is part of the rezoning, and Jobe Materials, L.P. leases the the parcel from El Paso Water. Jobe said the rezoning does not alter the agreement between El Paso Water and Jobe Materials, L.P. in any way, as El Paso Water still owns the land, and Jobe Materials, L.P. is still the tenant.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council voted 7 to 1 to approve rezoning some of the land near Rio Bosque Park to establish a permanent concrete plant Tuesday. District 2 Rep. Josh Acevedo was the only councilmember to vote against the measure.

For months, Jobe Materials has operated a temporary facility near the wetlands park. The land is currently owned by El Paso Water.

Officials with El Paso Water requested the rezoning of the Jobe Materials property, saying the short drive between the plant and a nearby El Paso Water facility would provide concrete for the water company's developments in the area.

Several El Pasoans spoke against the rezoning during public comment on the item in El Paso City Council's meeting Tuesday. Many spoke on the potential environmental impacts the rezoning could have, as well as the precedent approving it would set.

Representatives with Jobe Materials also spoke during public comment Tuesday. They said they have made several conservation efforts in respect to their proximity to Rio Bosque Park, and that they would continue to do so.

Jobe Material's owner, Stanley Jobe, was at the city council meeting, but he and his team denied ABC-7's request for an on-camera interview following city council's decision. However, following the original publication of this article, they provided a statement which read in part: