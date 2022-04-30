Make-a-deal Vikings add DB depth in Adofo-Mensah’s 1st draft

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first draft for the Minnesota Vikings under new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah largely yielded the type of players the roster suggested would fit best. The way the Vikings moved around the board to get those guys invited plenty of questions. Adofo-Mensah signed off on six trades over the three days. The two most scrutinized deals were with division rivals Detroit and Green Bay. The Lions and Packers picked wide receivers in those spots. The Vikings targeted a clear need by taking cornerbacks with two of their first five picks.