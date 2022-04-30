Top 4 picks for Cowboys match positions with biggest losses

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The four positions with the most significant losses for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason have ended up matching the club’s first four picks in the draft. Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith was the first-round choice with Dallas looking to replace two starters up front. Edge rusher Sam Williams of Mississippi is the second-rounder after free agent Randy Gregory unexpected picked Denver. Receiver Jalen Tolbert is coming aboard after Amari Cooper was traded in a cost-cutting move. Fourth-round tight end Jake Ferguson of Wisconsin joins Dallas after Blake Jarwin’s release because of career-threatening hip issues.