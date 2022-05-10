Avalanche 1st to advance in NHL, now wait for Blues or Wild

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are the first NHL team to advance this postseason, and the top-seeded team in the Western Conference is coming off simply a dominating performance. The Avalanche swept Nashville. That hadn’t happened in the Predators’ first 14 playoff appearances. The Avs scored the first goal in all four games and twice scored on their first shot of the game. Colorado finished the best-of-seven series with a 5-3 win Monday night and an overall 21-9 scoring edge. The Avs now get to wait for either St. Louis or Minnesota. Coach Jared Bednar says they now can take a breath.