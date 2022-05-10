‘Wagatha Christie’: Soccer spouses’ libel battle opens in UK

LONDON (AP) — A high-profile libel court battle between two soccer spouses, in which one publicly called out the other for allegedly leaking made-up stories to the tabloid press, has opened in London. Coleen Rooney accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking fake stories she had posted on her Instagram account to The Sun newspaper in October 2019. Vardy denies the claims and brought the libel suit. Both women are married to famous footballers — Rooney to former Manchester United and England star Wayne Rooney, Vardy to Leicester City and England striker Jamie Vardy. The showdown has been dubbed the “Wagatha Christie” trial — a play on the slang term “WAG” for the wives and girlfriends of soccer stars.