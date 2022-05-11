AP sources: UEFA explores 4-team season opening tournament

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

VIENNA (AP) — People with knowledge of the talks tell The Associated Press that UEFA has discussed creating a mini-tournament to start the season with four teams from the Champions League. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss private talks. The discussion follows a UEFA decision to back off from reshaping the final matches of the Champions League by replacing the two-leg semifinals with single matches in the same location as the final. One option is to select the four teams that finish at the top of the 36-team standings that will become the main phase of the Champions League from 2024.