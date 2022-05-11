Yelich hits for record-tying 3rd cycle, but Reds beat Brews

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Yelich hit for a record-tying third cycle — all of them against Cincinnati — but the Milwaukee Brewers’ rally fell short in the ninth inning in a 14-11 loss to the Reds. Tyler Stephenson drove in four runs with a pair of doubles and Colin Moran hit a three-run homer for Cincinnati. Yelich became the sixth player to hit at least one home run, triple, double and a single in the same game. He joined Trea Turner, Adrián Beltré, Babe Herman, Bob Meusel and John Reilly in accomplishing the feat. Yelich doubled in the first, hit a three-run homer in the third, singled in the fifth and tripled during a six-run ninth. Hunter Renfroe hit two solo homers for the Brewers.