Jamaica headed to 2nd straight World Cup despite turmoil

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Jamaica has qualified for the 2023 World Cup as one of the top four finishers at the CONCACAF W Championship in Monterrey, Mexico. The Reggae Girlz face Canada on Thursday night in the tournament semifinals. Next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will mark Jamaica’s second appearance in soccer’s premier tournament. They were the first-ever Caribbean team to make the field in 2019. It’s been a dramatic rise on the international stage for the Reggae Girlz, who didn’t exist just six years ago and have had to struggle for funding.