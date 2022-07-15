Raiders set to open 1st training camp under McDaniels

By The Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to open their first training camp under new coach Josh McDaniels with hopes that a new staff and upgraded roster will let them build off last season’s playoff berth. Las Vegas made some big splashes in the offseason, trading for All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and signing edge rusher Chandler Jones. Adams reunites with his old college quarterback Derek Carr in hopes of sparking an offense that showed flashes last season but stalled after the departure of speedster Henry Ruggs III. Jones will be needed to upgrade the defense so it can compete in the power-packed AFC West.