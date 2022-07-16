Chez Reavie doubles lead to 6 points in Barracuda

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Chez Reavie doubled his lead to six points Saturday in the Barracuda Championship, the PGA Tour’s lone modified Stableford scoring event. A day after a 19-point round, the 40-year-old Reavie scored nine points — making five birdies and a bogey — to reach 37 points on Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood layout. Players get five points for eagle and two for birdie. A point is deducted for bogey and three taken away for double bogey or worse. Martin Laird of Scotland was second. He birdied the last three holes in a 13-point round. Alex Noren and Cam Davis were nine points back at 28 after 12-point days. Brice Garnett amd Henrik Norlander had 27 points.

