NCAA champ Ross booted from worlds for missed doping test

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Back-to-back NCAA champion Randolph Ross has been booted from world championships about a month after officials could not locate him for an antidoping test. The Athletics Integrity Unit announced the provisional suspension of the North Carolina A&T sprinter on Saturday. The AIU says the 400 meter sprinter tampered with the antidoping process after an unsuccessful attempt to test him on June 18 and that its investigation concluded after officials interviewed him Thursday. Kenyan marathoner Lawrence Cherono also is provisionally suspended for testing positive for a banned substance used in some countries to treat chest pain resulting from lack of blood supply and oxygen to the heart.

