Sons of All-Stars Holliday, Jones go 1-2 in MLB draft

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jackson Holliday and Druw Jones, sons of All-Stars Matt and Andruw, were taken by Baltimore and Arizona with the first two picks in baseball’s amateur draft. Holliday, whose father is a former batting champion Matt Holliday, was chosen first by Baltimore over Jones in somewhat of a surprise. Justin Crawford, a son of four-time All-Star Carl Crawford, was taken by Philadelphia at No. 17. Texas used the third pick on Kumar Rocker, a big right-hander who failed to sign with the New York Mets after being selected 10th overall last year.

