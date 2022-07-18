Staley upset Gamecocks’ Aliyah Boston not invited to ESPYs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley is calling out ESPN and its ESPY awards show for not inviting national player of the year Aliyah Boston to the ceremonies this week. Boston is the 6-foot-5 rising senior who helped the Gamecocks to their second national title in April. Boston won several national player of the year awards this past season, including the Wooden Award and AP player of the year. Boston is nominated for an ESPY as best college athlete among women’s sports. Staley wondered how no one deciding on invitations could see the uproar not having Boston would bring.

