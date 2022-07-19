Clayton Kershaw soaks in All-Star start at Dodger Stadium
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw’s news conference after his first All-Star Game start was nearly over when Blake Grice spoke up. The 10-year-old from Denver said his grandfather was a Dodgers fan and a Redondo Beach native who died of brain cancer. Meeting Kershaw allowed Blake to check off an item on his grandfather’s bucket list. Kershaw smiled and grabbed Blake in a protective hug. Kershaw is reminded of what he means to baseball and to Los Angeles during every start he makes at Dodger Stadium. He serendipitously got his first chance to start an All-Star Game in his home park, and he met the occasion with an eventful, scoreless first inning.