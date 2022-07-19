Manfred prefers Tampa to St Pete for Rays but many factors

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred’s preferred location for a new Rays ballpark would be on the Tampa side of the bay rather than in St. Petersburg but says the site alone won’t be a determining factor. Tampa Bay’s lease at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, expires after the 2027 season. Manfred says he has always thought a stadium on the other side of the causeway would be preferable.

