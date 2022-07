LOS ANGELES (AP) — The exploration of the sale of the Washington Nationals by the Lerner family remains in the early stages. The family, which has owned the team since 2006, said in April it is exploring a possible sale. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says “they are in the process” and adds “they’ve set up a data room. They have people who signed confidentiality agreements that are in the data room. Process ongoing.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.