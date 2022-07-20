Transfer portal windows endorsed for final NCAA approval

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Division I college football players would have two periods of time to enter the transfer portal and be immediately eligible to play if a proposed rule change gets final approval. The Division I Council endorsed several of the Transformation Committee’s initial proposals and passed them on to the D-I Board for approval. The council also moved along recommendations for expanding the benefits schools can provide athletes and concepts to improve the infractions process. Transfer portal entry windows would be set on a sport-by-sport basis. For football, there would be a 45 day-window starting in mid-December and another 15-day window that begins May 1.

