Alcaraz advances to quarterfinals in Hamburg, Rublev loses

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz recovered from a slow start to beat Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (4), 6-3 and reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open. Alcaraz saved four set points down 4-5 in the first set before surging back to beat Krajinovic and improve to 21-2 on clay this season. The 19-year-old Spanish player meets Karen Khachanov for a spot in the semifinals. Francisco Cerundolo stunned Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-2 and is on a seven-match winning streak after taking his first career tour title last week. In the women’s draw top-seeded Anett Kontaveit advanced to the semifinals after Andrea Petkovic retired injured.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.