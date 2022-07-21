ATP men’s tennis tour cancels 4 China tournaments in 2022

LONDON (AP) — The ATP men’s tennis tour is canceling all four of its tournaments held in China this year, citing COVID-19 restrictions. The Rolex Shanghai Masters, China Open, Chengdu Open and Zhuhai Championships were called off by the ATP on Thursday. It is the third consecutive year that the tour scrapped its China swing, which usually runs after the U.S. Open in September and October. The ATP filled out that section of its calendar with six tournaments given single-year event licenses, including in San Diego; Florence, Italy; and Tel Aviv, Israel.

