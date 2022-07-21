Mystics hand Liberty 5th straight loss

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points, Ariel Atkins added 16 points and the Washington Mystics beat New York 78-69 to extend the Liberty’s losing streak to five games. Leading by six late in the game, Atkins disrupted a pass along the 3-point line and Alysha Clark grabbled the loose ball and raced for a fast-break layup to extend Washington’s lead to 77-69 with 36.7 seconds left. After a timeout, Sabrina Ionescu missed a long 3-pointer and Clark secured the rebound before making 1 of 2 free throws at 24.1. Myisha Hines-Allen had 13 points and Clark finished with three points for Washington. Natasha Howard had 17 points and 10 rebounds for New York. Ionescu scored 15 points and Marine Johannes added 12.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.